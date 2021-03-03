Duality Advisers LP Invests $450,000 in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAND opened at $148.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $102,955.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,780.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $12,553,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,958 shares in the company, valued at $12,701,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,466 shares of company stock worth $42,728,248. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

