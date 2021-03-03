Duality Advisers LP Cuts Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,377 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alkermes by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of ALKS opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.72, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.