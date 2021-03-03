Duality Advisers LP Buys New Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSIC opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

