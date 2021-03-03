Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from $1.30 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

TAKOF opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. Drone Delivery Canada has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

