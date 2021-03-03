DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) (LON:DPEU) Trading Up 9.4%

DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) (LON:DPEU)’s stock price rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84.43 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.10). Approximately 471,883 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 194,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.80 ($1.00).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,710.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) Company Profile (LON:DPEU)

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 754 stores, which included 542 in Turkey, 199 in Russia, nine in Azerbaijan, and four in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

