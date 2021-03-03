DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $19.98.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.