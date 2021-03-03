Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Willard D. Oberton Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DCI opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $73,236,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,173,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,583,000 after acquiring an additional 41,926 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Donaldson by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Donaldson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

