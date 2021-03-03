Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price reduced by analysts at Argus from $455.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.22.
Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,271. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.70. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $275.22 and a one year high of $435.58.
In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $411,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
