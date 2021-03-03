Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price reduced by analysts at Argus from $455.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.22.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,271. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.70. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $275.22 and a one year high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $411,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

