Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.07.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $343.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $275.22 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.70.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,124,000 after acquiring an additional 86,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,341,000 after acquiring an additional 45,574 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

