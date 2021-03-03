Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.47. 260,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,922. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $115.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.68.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

