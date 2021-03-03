Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.47. 260,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,922. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $115.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.
