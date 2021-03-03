Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Short Interest Update

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the January 28th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNHBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS DNHBY traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 53,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,320. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.56. Dnb Asa has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Dnb Asa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.76%.

Dnb Asa Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

