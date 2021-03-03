DMarket (DMT) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.41 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, DMarket has traded 50.4% higher against the US dollar. DMarket has a market cap of $28.31 million and $6.41 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000973 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00060270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.49 or 0.00789362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00027942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00062648 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00029697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00046109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

About DMarket

DMT is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket

DMarket Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

