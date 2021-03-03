Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Declares Dividend of $1.25

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80.

About Dividend and Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

