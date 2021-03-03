Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Declares Dividend of $1.25

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80.
About Dividend and Income Fund
Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.