Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at B. Riley

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $4.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. Research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

