Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) (LON:DGOC) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) (LON:DGOC) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L)’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of DGOC opened at GBX 126.60 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 119.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £895.58 million and a P/E ratio of 15.20. Diversified Gas & Oil PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 52.69 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 130 ($1.70).
Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) Company Profile
