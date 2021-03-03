Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) (LON:DGOC) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) (LON:DGOC) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L)’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DGOC opened at GBX 126.60 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 119.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £895.58 million and a P/E ratio of 15.20. Diversified Gas & Oil PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 52.69 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 130 ($1.70).

Get Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) alerts:

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) Company Profile

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in approximately 8 million acres located in Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.