Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Insider David Leavy Sells 66,864 Shares

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) insider David Leavy sold 66,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $3,697,579.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.45. 6,308,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,989,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $61.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 71.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISCA. Moffett Nathanson raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.