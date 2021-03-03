Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Insider David Leavy Sells 66,864 Shares

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) insider David Leavy sold 66,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $3,697,579.20.
Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.45. 6,308,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,989,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $61.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.
Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISCA. Moffett Nathanson raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.
Discovery Company Profile
Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.
