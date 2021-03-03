Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) is Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Probabilities Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,030 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares makes up approximately 10.3% of Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Probabilities Fund Management LLC owned 0.21% of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.39. 389,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,308,724. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.71. Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

