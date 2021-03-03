Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share.

DIN traded up $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.71. 15,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,290. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $90.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

