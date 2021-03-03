Digitex City Trading 33.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Digitex City token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.86 or 0.00808822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00028784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00061468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00029504 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00046615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

