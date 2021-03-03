Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Diebold Nixdorf in a report issued on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the technology company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DBD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,421,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,755,000 after buying an additional 763,379 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,285,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 201,041 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 122,735 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,111,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

