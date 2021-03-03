Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Price Up 7% After Analyst Upgrade

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s stock price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $34.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $28.88. Approximately 1,377,993 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 823,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $23,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $193,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053,032 shares of company stock worth $24,730,801. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

