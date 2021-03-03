Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.80

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.80 and last traded at $75.46, with a volume of 33151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.01.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 57.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 27.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 37.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,066 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 238.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

