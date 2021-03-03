Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €67.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DLG. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.50 ($73.53).

Shares of DLG opened at €64.02 ($75.32) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52 week high of €66.36 ($78.07).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

