DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE DHX opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of DHI Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $71,223.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at $255,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Beta Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

