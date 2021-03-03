Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €22.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.30 ($21.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €20.06 ($23.60).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €15.00 ($17.65) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €14.96 and its 200-day moving average is €14.75. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.