Destiny Pharma plc (DEST.L) (LON:DEST) Shares Up 0.4%

Destiny Pharma plc (DEST.L) (LON:DEST)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.52). Approximately 14,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 142,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.50 ($1.51).

The stock has a market capitalization of £65.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 79.52.

In other news, insider Nick Rodgers purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £7,920 ($10,347.53).

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

