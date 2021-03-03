Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.80

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.80 and last traded at $45.80, with a volume of 5927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Denbury alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 4.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.90.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. Analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,493,597 shares of company stock valued at $38,776,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $35,554,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $31,112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Denbury by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after buying an additional 814,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $25,324,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $28,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.