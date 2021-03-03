Delphy Reaches One Day Volume of $53,025.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Delphy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $480,591.99 and $53,025.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Delphy has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00060000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.47 or 0.00784223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00062524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00029352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00046084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.