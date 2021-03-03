Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) rose 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 632,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 254,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $421.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 88,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $658,244.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,781.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 428.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 357,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 104.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 180,295 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 153.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 182,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 106,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 224,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 74,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

