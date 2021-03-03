Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,400.95

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,400.95 ($44.43) and traded as high as GBX 3,478 ($45.44). Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 3,444 ($45.00), with a volume of 195,955 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,622.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,402.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a GBX 11.11 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

