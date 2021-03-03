Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the January 28th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Davis Select International ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.95. 20,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,285. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16. Davis Select International ETF has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter.

