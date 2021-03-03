Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) Short Interest Up 490.6% in February

Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 490.6% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

DFNL stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.25. 15,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,150. Davis Select Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth $323,000.

