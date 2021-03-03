Davidson Trust Co. Takes $205,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.86. The company had a trading volume of 84,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,679. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $255.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

