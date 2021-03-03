Davidson Trust Co. Sells 66 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Amgen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.48. 69,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,113. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.70.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.