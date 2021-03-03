Davidson Trust Co. Sells 2,200 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,554 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Mills by 123.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,909,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,485,000 after buying an additional 1,606,583 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 168.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,458,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after buying an additional 914,256 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in General Mills by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,274,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,923,000 after buying an additional 708,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in General Mills by 453.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 863,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,763,000 after acquiring an additional 707,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 76,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,860. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average of $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.