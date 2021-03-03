Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Short Interest Update

Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 294.1% from the January 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

TTMZF remained flat at $$0.08 on Wednesday. Datable Technology has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -3.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get Datable Technology alerts:

Datable Technology Company Profile

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers PlatformÂ³, a software as a service consumer marketing platform that enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and special offers on the mobile phone.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Datable Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datable Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.