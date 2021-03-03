Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Up 140.5% in February

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 140.5% from the January 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DASTY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $209.47 on Wednesday. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $232.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

