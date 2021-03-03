Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

NYSE:DAR traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $66.24. 83,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

