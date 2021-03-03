Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.00.

DHR opened at $224.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $159.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.13 and its 200 day moving average is $223.96. Danaher has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $204,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 9.4% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 11.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 34.8% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 88.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

