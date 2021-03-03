Dana (NYSE:DAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.55

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 16004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -486.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. Research analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dana by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,831,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,566,000 after purchasing an additional 550,250 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,918,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dana by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 284,640 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Dana by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 372,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 144,923 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Dana by 975.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 135,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

