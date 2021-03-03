Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have commented on DAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,831,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,566,000 after purchasing an additional 550,250 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,918,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after buying an additional 284,640 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,444,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,434,000 after acquiring an additional 244,432 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Dana by 63.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 372,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 144,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAN traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,622. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. Equities analysts expect that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

