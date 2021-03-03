Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.28

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBIN opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Dacotah Banks has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.27.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers personal loans, such as overdraft protection, auto loan, recreational loan, home loan, unsecured loan, credit life and disability protection, and student loans; mortgages; line of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, and leasing; small business administration loans; commercial and agricultural loans; debit, credit, and gift cards; and cash management services.

