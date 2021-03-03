Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.28

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBIN opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Dacotah Banks has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.27.
About Dacotah Banks
