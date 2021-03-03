DA Davidson Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $95.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s current price.

TREX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Trex stock opened at $93.04 on Monday. Trex has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average is $81.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Trex by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

