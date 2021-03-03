DA Davidson Increases DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $162.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

DASH opened at $160.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.15. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $135.38 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $7,426,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $1,069,610,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $867,635,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $859,420,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

