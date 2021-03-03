Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will report $7.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $13.00 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $32.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $52.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $39.84 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $74.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $38,090.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $86,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,712 shares of company stock worth $8,946,827. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

