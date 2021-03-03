Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 635 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.7% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.99.

NYSE JPM opened at $150.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $154.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

