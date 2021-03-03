CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,970 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 75,926 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 3,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $8,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $68.68. The stock had a trading volume of 59,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,087,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.