CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.60

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 13322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVBF. TheStreet raised CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,258,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after buying an additional 350,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 432,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.