Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) EVP Sells $654,493.75 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75.

Glenn Hedde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of Customers Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,900.00.

CUBI stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,842. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $886.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $7,018,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after purchasing an additional 133,435 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,232 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

