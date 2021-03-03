CryptoBonusMiles Hits Market Capitalization of $548,491.05 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 3rd. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $548,491.05 and $22,207.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00059230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.95 or 0.00780210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00027555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00062232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00029284 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00045046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

